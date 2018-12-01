Sick! Did You Know Bette Midler Was Demented?

Bette Midler has little self-respect. She is out making a fool of herself by expressing her desire to see the Trump family executed.

Bette Midler recently called Melania ‘Flotits’. Why would she debase Melania and debase herself more? What’s the point of this except to be cruel? Midler has called the President a “murderer”. Now she is busy telling people of her fantasy to see President Trump and his family hanged.

Thanks to these deranged people, we are living under their reign of terror in their crazy tyrannical world. These hard-left haters only want their opinions heard and everyone else will be destroyed. They will settle for nothing less.

It’s hard to believe it has gotten this bad. It doesn’t feel like the United States with haters like this in power. And then they call us the haters — it’s called transference.

Trump Trump Trump

Bob Mueller’s marching,

Trump Trump Trump

And here is why

Trump Trump Trump

He’s gonna hang you

Hang the fam’ly

GOOD AND HIGH! https://t.co/fHImCanqsi — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2018