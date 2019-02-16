Smollett’s Done! Nigerian Brothers Purchased the Noose

The Nigerian brothers who were released from prison without charges this morning in the Jussie Smollett case purchased the rope/noose that was tied around Smollett’s neck the night he said he was assaulted by Maga supporters.

“There are unconfirmed reports that Smollett paid the two brothers to perform the alleged scheme,” Rafer Weigel reported.

Several #CPD sources confirmed detectives were able to show the 2 Nigerian brothers questioned by police had purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace hardware. The brothers agreed to cooperate with police who are investigating…(1/2) — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

Jussie Smollett 'Suspects'' Lawyer Says Her Clients Have Key Evidence https://t.co/u9CQpCIOPy — TMZ (@TMZ) February 16, 2019

Federal investigators have been looking into the origins of a hate letter that was mailed to Smollett from the southwest suburbs about a week before he reported being attacked. The mailing, which contained a white powder that reportedly turned out to be Tylenol, mentioned Smollett by name and included anti-black and anti-gay slurs as well as a stick figure bound in a noose. Its return address was “MAGA,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s 2016 “Make America Great Again” slogan. Many elements of the letter were reflected in the details of the attack that Smollett gave to police, CWB Chicago reported.

