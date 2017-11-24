Summary of the Fusion GPS-Russia Scandal Jeff Sessions Doesn’t Find Suspicious

Unsealed court documents reveal that the firm behind the salacious 34-page Trump-Russia Dossier, Fusion GPS, received $523,000 from a Russian money launderer. While conducting “business”, the Russian was engaging in tax fraud and money laundering. His lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was present at the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. which was arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson met with Veselnitskaya, an anti-Trumper and John McCain supporter, hours before the Trump Tower meeting and immediately after.

At the same time, Fusion GPS was taking money from the DNC and the Clinton campaign to discredit Donald Trump with a dossier of unproven and debunked allegations, they were taking money from the money launderer. His lawyer Veselnitskaya is tied to both schemes as is Fusion GPS.

The dossier was put together largely with Kremlin agents and it might have been used to obtain the FISA warrant that granted the Obama administration the right to spy on the Trump campaign.

Fusion GPS was paid $1,024,408 by a DNC law firm, funded in part by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, to create it.

Fusion GPS was paid over $1.5 million dollars between Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and the holding company owned by pro-Kremlin businessman Denis Katsyv. Christopher Steele, the former British spy who put the dossier together received $168,000.

A John McCain supporter who uses Democrat lobbyists, Veselnitsyaya was initially denied entry into the United States, only to be allowed in under “extraordinary circumstances” by Obama’s Homeland Security Department and approved by former AG Loretta Lynch so she could represent Fusion GPS client Denis Katsyv’s company, Prevezon Holdings – and attend the meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. – arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.

That meeting was used to claim Donald Trump Jr. was colluding with Russians.

Dennis Katsyv was involved in the money laundering scheme tied to New York real estate. It was uncovered by Russian lawyer and accountant Sergei Magnitsky. Magnitsky was imprisoned in Russia and became ill. He received no treatment and was physically abused before he died.

Congress and President Obama enacted the Magnitsky act in 2012 – imposing sanctions on Russia and barring Russian officials believed to be involved in Magnitsky’s death from entering the United States.

Russia in turn halted U.S. adoptions of Russian children.

Katsyv settled with the DoJ in 2017 for the small sum of $5.9 million which accounted for less than 3% of the amount originally sought.

Katsyv’s attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya was lobbying to remove the Magnitsky Act sanctions.

London Banker Bill Browder pushed for the Magnitsky Act and smear merchants Fusion GPS received $523,651 to get dirt on Browder.

Browder said Fusion GPS was trying to get him imprisoned and killed.

“If it is true that Glenn Simpson was supplying information about me to the Russian government, it’s far more serious than smear campaigning or Foreign Agents Registration Act violations,” said Browder, the head of Hermitage Capital.

The Trump Tower meeting was sold to Trump Jr. as a “discussion on adoption”. Trump Jr. shut it down when he realized the discussion was about the Magnitsky Act. Also present at the meeting were Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner and a few other Russians.

Meanwhile, the Obama administration, during the Clinton reign over the State Department, sold 20% of U.S. uranium to Russia along with all of the mine’s many assets. They also gave Tenex tremendous power within the United States’ to sell and transport uranium.

At the same time a racketeering scheme involving a Kentucky trucking company was uncovered a year before the sale of the mine. It was part of a larger scheme by Russia to corner the uranium market and to control U.S. uranium within the United States, according to an FBI informant who has extensive documentation, videos and audio to back up his claims.

We have to import uranium to meet our needs.

The racketeering scheme was investigated under the FBI rule of Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe.

McCabe is famous for having investigated the Clinton server scandal at the same time his wife was recruited and half-funded by Hillary donors in Virginia.

Bill Clinton was intimately involved in the sale of the mine to his Canadian cohort and met with Putin after receiving a half million dollars for a speech. At the same time of the original sale, more than $145 million was funneled to the Clinton Foundation.

Tony Podesta, brother of Clinton’s campaign manager, lobbied for the Russia-state owned Rosatom which bought the mine. He never registered as a foreign agent. The firm was employed by a number of Russian oligarchs. Tony also hired Hillary’s chief legislative advisor at the State Department, David Adams, which provided a direct link between their Russian oligarchs and the Obama administration.

Hillary’s campaign manager John Podesta sat on the board and owned shares in Joule Unlimited which received $35 million from the Russian government while Hillary was secretary of state. A Putin ally and Russian oligarch Reuben Vardanyan sat on the same board.

Shortly before the 2016 election, John Podesta transferred his shares to his daughter under the cover of a shell corporation.

None of this strikes Attorney General Jeff Sessions as suspicious and if it is being investigated, there hasn’t been a single leak.

Instead Jeff Sessions is letting Robert Mueller run wild, setting up an alternative, rogue DoJ.