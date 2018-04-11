Swamp Likely Has to Trash Our Economy & National Security to “Get Trump”

The timing of Monday’s FBI raid on the home, office, and hotel room of Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen offers a terrifying look at the Swamp’s strategy to bring down our President.

This story, like so many others, a slew of which were based on felonious leaks and discredited sources, seemed perfectly timed to smother legitimate, big breaking news that would have surely benefited Trump. You see, the same day Mueller’s investigation steered a panting media back to the saga of Stormy Daniels, there were 2 major, good for America, possibly historic, foreign policy/trade developments that were deliberately overlooked.

No bold headlines or lead stories about “Little Rocket Man” putting North Korea de-nuclearization on the negotiating table. No wall to wall coverage of China’s “President” Xi Jinping showing movement in “The Donald’s” direction on tariffs. Nope. The possibility of really good news related to our nation’s economy and security had to be broomed by sensational “reporting” focused on the alleged relationship between a pole dancer and the president.

And do you know what? It worked. Once Swamp creatures announced the by-passing of attorney client privilege and seizure of Mr. Cohen’s documents, a booming stock market dropped hundreds of points in a matter of minutes. Have we seen this act before? Yup. Recall, on December 2, 2017, ABC’s Brian Ross tanked the markets with a bogus story claiming Trump appointee, Michael Flynn had been asked to contact Russians before (read collude with) the election. Oooops. Flynn was asked to reach out after Donald had won.

If you’re asking why Swamp folks constantly bury uplifting reports guaranteed to reflect positively on President Trump, the answer lies in Bill Clinton surviving impeachment. To refresh our memories, Slick Willie’s survival had little to do with him being judged on the legal merits of his misbehaviors. Because of multiple misdeeds, Clinton had his Arkansas law license suspended, got fined $25,000, and was disbarred.

But in the all-important court of public opinion, Clinton escaped conviction, most assuredly in large part, because the nation was enjoying a period of prosperity at home and peace abroad. The economy was growing, and with what later proved to be deadly terrorist threats overseas being buried, Americans felt good about their personal circumstances. They didn’t want what seemed a smooth sailing ship to be rocked.

The Swamp critters, in their hate-fueled lust to destroy President Trump, have no doubt taken President Clinton’s escape into account. As a result, they appear to be doing everything they can to undermine Trump’s presidency, by both concealing his successes, and featuring, whether true or false, his failings.

It is a cynical, dangerous strategy designed to purposefully diminish our President/Commander in Chief. The ugly plan could be found encapsulated in this week’s events. Trump’s enemies know, with his poll numbers already ticking up, if the economy continues to grow, and he successfully, miraculously negotiates opening some of China’s markets while de-nuking North Korea, he’ll be way too popular to impeach.

So sadly, we can likely count on continued leaking of BS stuff aimed at tanking the markets, and perhaps undercutting President Trump’s ability to optimally negotiate with previously intractable negotiators, Kim and Xi.

Donald Trump cannot be allowed to succeed! If that means Swamp demons must go on trashing our economy and weakening national security, so be it. And if hard-working Americans’ quest for peace and prosperity disappears in the process, that’s just too damn bad. Those millions of little people are just collateral damage in the Swamp’s cult-like crusade against President Donald J. Trump.

Really, really frightening.

featured image by Antonio Branco at Net Right Daily