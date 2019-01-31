Terror-Apologist & Anti-Semite Rep Omar Attacks Jewish Congressman

Rep. Lee Zeldin is my congressman and he is a terrific person and a responsible, fair politician. I have never heard him lie. As most Americans who are paying attention, he is concerned about [terrorist-supporting] Rep. Ilhan Omar.

She is as factually-incorrect as Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez, and she stands up for terrorists. Omar literally spreads State propaganda for Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and she sticks up for Hamas, Hezbollah, and has even gone to bat for ISIS militants. Omar is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America party, a party that has a more radical agenda than the Communist Party USA.

We could say more, but that gives you a rough idea of who she is.

REP. ZELDIN’S APPROPRIATE COMMENT

“Crazy to watch what House Dems are empowering/elevating,” Rep. Zeldin tweeted.

Was just selected as Ranking Member of the @HouseForeign Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations! Just learned Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar was also put on this committee w oversight of US foreign policy. Crazy to watch what House Dems are empowering/elevating. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 29, 2019

OMAR RESPONDS, WANTS TO MAKE THE JEWISH CONGRESSMAN “LOSE HIS MARBLES”

Omar decided to respond to the tweet, expressing her joy at “watching him lose his marbles.” She is a radical anti-Semite and he is the only Jewish Republican in Congress.

“Don’t mind him, he is just waking up to the reality of having Muslim women as colleagues who know how to stand up to bullies!” the freshman lawmaker tweeted. “It’s gonna be fun watching him lose his marbles.”

The psycho witch is accusing Rep. Zeldin of Islamophobia without a scintilla of evidence, and, knowing him as I do, there is not a scintilla of prejudice in him. He didn’t comment because she is Muslim, it’s because she’s she.

Don’t mind him, he is just waking up to the reality of having Muslim women as colleagues who know how to stand up to bullies! It’s gonna be fun watching him lose his marbles 😜 https://t.co/FPEtcxW4GN — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 31, 2019

REP. ZELDIN DOES NOT BACK DOWN

Zeldin, a soldier and a paratrooper, stood up to her, tweeting in response, “Those poor innocent ISIS fighters & Palestinian terrorists right? Give me a break! That’s a problem no matter your religion or gender Ilhan. Your anti-Semitic & anti-Israel hate is strong & wrong & those terrorists have US blood on their hands as well.”

He was referencing a recent report that revealed Omar had once asked a judge to show leniency toward a group of nine Somali immigrant men in Minnesota who were charged for trying to join ISIS.

Those poor innocent ISIS fighters & Palestinian terrorists right? Give me a break! That’s a problem no matter your religion or gender Ilhan. Your anti-Semitic & anti-Israel hate is strong & wrong & those terrorists have US blood on their hands as well. https://t.co/yVmS6Tdd8T — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 31, 2019

OMAR IS AN ANTI-SEMITE, SHE CAN’T HIDE IT ALTHOUGH SHE LIES ABOUT IT

Omar hates Jews and Israel. She is pro-BDS, the terror-tied boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement.

Despite a weak and questionable apology, the card-carrying Socialist still believes what she tweeted, that “Israel has hypnotized the world,” and she still wants Allah to “awaken” people to see the alleged “evil doings of Israel.”

The hard-left religious zealot compares Israel to South Africa, calling it an “apartheid regime.”

Scott Johnson of the Powerline blog transcribed a bigotted speech she made in the Minnesota legislature in his article “Ilhan Omar: Why I hate Israel.” Omar was opposed to the anti-BDS bill and showed her true self.

There is NO comparison between apartheid South Africa and Israel — none, nada, zippo! Arabs in Israel have equal rights. They serve in the Knesset and in the judiciary. They are the freest Arabs in the Middle East.

The Minnesota rep will say it’s not the Jewish people she is criticizing, it’s Israel’s policies, but the reasons, the basis, of her contempt proves she is anti-Semitic.

This is what she said this week:

REP. ZELDIN IS RIGHTFULLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE CREEPING ANTI-SEMITISM

TY to @SteveScalise for cosponsoring my Reso today condemning the anti-Israel & anti-Semitic hatred infiltrating US politics, college campuses & the halls of Congress. @SpeakerPelosi was quick to call out White Supremacy. Do the same w anti-Semitism! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 30, 2019