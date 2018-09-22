Uh Oh, NY Times Strongly Defends Rosenstein Report & He Wasn’t Joking

The New York Times published a blockbuster article Friday. They claimed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosnstein discussed taping President Trump in the Oval Office. The purpose was to oust him by [mis]using the 25th Amendment.

Rosenstein allegedly claimed he could convince Attorney General Sessions and Chief of Staff Kelly to go along with it.

Rod Rosenstein didn’t exactly deny it and left himself a lot of wiggle room in his response. Anonymous sources said comments Rosenstein made about taping the Presideent were in jest.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” Rosenstein said in a statement.

The New York Times wrotes that Rosenstein shared these plans with “other Justice Department and FBI officials,” all of whom relayed their accounts to the paper anonymously.

This took place soon after the election and weeks into Rosenstein’s hiring for the position hee now holds.

THE NEW YORK TIMES STRONGLY DEFENDS THEIR REPORTING

The Times’s deputy managing editor Matt Purdy wrote in a statement Saturday that the newspaper stands by the reporting of its journalists, Mike Schmidt, and Adam Goldman, who broke the story.

“Just because you don’t like the facts, don’t comfort yourself by dismissing the story as fake or credulous reporting,” Purdy wrote. “The DOJ claim that Rosenstein was sarcastic when he suggested he wear a wire on Trump is not supported by our reporting or others.”

