Watch Berkeley Middle School Teacher Attack a Trump Supporter

By
S. Noble
-
0
Share

Watch Yvette Felarca, a Berkeley middle school teacher, attack a Trump supporter. Her trained goons join in while the police stand around doing nothing. Police eventually stopped the violence but they sure took their time.

Felarca helped plan the Berkeley riots when Milo Yiannopoulos attempted to speak at UC Berkeley. She called it a “stunning achievement”.

Domestic terrorist and middle school teacher, Yvette Felarca

Read more on this link.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply