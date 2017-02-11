Watch Berkeley Middle School Teacher Attack a Trump Supporter

Watch Yvette Felarca, a Berkeley middle school teacher, attack a Trump supporter. Her trained goons join in while the police stand around doing nothing. Police eventually stopped the violence but they sure took their time.

🚨🚨🚨 UNBELIEVABLE WATCH as police just stand here while #TrumpSupporter is attacked by leader of #UCBerkley riots Yvette Felarca & her goons pic.twitter.com/rUpAN6qZRV — Brian Fraser (@bfraser747) February 10, 2017

Felarca helped plan the Berkeley riots when Milo Yiannopoulos attempted to speak at UC Berkeley. She called it a “stunning achievement”.

