What NYT Tells Us About DOJ/FBI Efforts to Depose the President

“The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, took over the inquiry into Mr. Trump when he was appointed, days after F.B.I. officials opened it.” ~ New York Times

The President is taking the border crisis fight to the people, and as is typical with any important issue, the deep state returns with a fetid Russia story fed like pablum to the masses by the NYT and WaPo.

The stories are always embellished, hysterical in fact, but rarely with named sources or evidence, as is the case of the latest New York Times’ and Washington Posts’ Putin pile-ons.

It’s not only about the border, it’s about the Mueller report to come, and the overall goal — to depose the President.

The NYT tale contends the President was investigated as a possible Russian agent or dupe of Russia. If this were in a spy novel, it would be shunned by critics as fantastical, because it is. You can’t make this stuff up.

The deep state is real, you know, and sometimes it’s our friend, but not now, now it’s our enemy. It’s the deep state that gave 97% of their donations to Democrats. Since they’ve moved left, it’s become far more political, less effective as law enforcement, but almighty powerful as a political enforcer.

TWEETING INTO THE VOID

The President has responded in tweets to the tales told by WaPo and the NYT published Friday and Saturday, and he has tweeted about the border crisis, in what the AP calls “tweeting into the void.” It’s only a void if you think he’s trying to reach the people who hope to overturn the election.

His tweets have allowed him to reach Americans through the noise of the mainstream media.

When the President tweeted that he has a plan for the shutdown, it was ‘liked’ on Twitter 153,000. When he Facebooked the wall design, it was shared 122,000 times.

That’s not a void, just the AP deflecting.

THE NYT RUSSIAN AGENT STORY IS MORE A STORY OF THE DEEP STATE

We’ve posted twice about the NY Times’ story based on an anonymous source [likely tied to Mueller] that says more about the FBI than Trump.

It says nothing about the President, but tells us that a bunch of partisans got in a room and, to overturn the election, unleashed the “insurance policy. They invented a case of obstruction of justice against the President, and were already probing potential collusion with Russia.

The cabal based it on an ordinary act — the firing of an incompetent political actor named James Comey, who leaked, lied, and was insubordinate.

They leaked this latest foul, putrid mess as the President is making headway with the public on the border crisis. Any success or possible success meets its demise with FBI or judicial tyranny in the new United States.

THE DEEP STATE PROBE WAS MADE UP OUT OF WHOLE CLOTH

The Comey cronies were enraged at Comey’s firing, fearful of McCabe’s potential firing, and they launched a case against the President out of thin air. The NYT story, if true, doesn’t say who ordered the probe, the sources are anonymous, and the operatives involved are Trump haters all. It tells us nothing about Trump, but gives insight into the dealings behind the curtain.

There were two reasons they began the probe, according to the NYT

The first reason was the President in his firing letter thanked Comey for his service and for having told him he was not a subject of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

It’s obvious the President was trying to give himself a boost and let the public know he was not the subject of the investigation. It had nothing to do with helping Russia.

The second reason was the president’s interview with NBC News in which he said that the firing of Comey was related to the Russia investigation. How is that cause for an investigation? He was furious that the deep state went after Mike Flynn and ignored Hillary Clinton. He had to be irate that Comey went public with a private conversation he had with the President.

During the interview with Lester Holt on NBC, the President made it clear that he knew it would not shorten the investigation. He also explained why he had to do it — Comey was the “wrong man for that position.”

“I might even lengthen out the investigation [by firing Comey], but I have to do the right thing for the American people. [Comey] is the wrong man for that position,” Trump told Holt.

There is nothing rational about any of the FBI’s actions unless one considers why they are doing it. It is both a cover up and an insurance policy meant to destroy the presidency of the non-establishment President.

THE NYT MYSTERIOUSLY LEFT OUT IMPORTANT FACTS LIKE THIS ONE

There is something else. The collusion investigation that was begun even before the obstruction case relied on the Steele Dossier. The Dossier, a collection of rumors in memo form, concocted by Clinton fixers, was Hillary’s [her campaign and her DNC] opposition research. The Times didn’t see fit to mention it or that it went into FBI hands via the Perkins Coie law firm and Fusion GPS.

The actors involved are known and they are or were high on the DOJ/FBI totem pole. They include James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Baker, Bruce Ohr, Michael Steele, and others.

Where does Rod Rosenstein fit? Well, he signed off on a tainted FISA warrant and said he was resigning now that the Mueller investigation is wrapped up. Also, Rosenstein considered wearing a wire, possibly in all seriousness, to take down the President. We’ll leave it to you to decide his role, but he’s leaving now that the Mueller probe is complete.

TRUMP IS THE VICTIM

Trump isn’t a Russian agent or pawn, he’s the victim of partisan hacks in the FBI and DOJ.

The media, oriented left and far-left, participates with the deep state and spreads the falsehoods. They bring in the madmen determined to depose the President.

“I think we have a huge crisis in the United States. That crisis is the president. Impeach and remove this president as soon as possible. That’s what I’m going to do.” ~ Tom Steyer, MSNBC

“Trump’s wall has been built on bigotry.” ~ Socialist Raul Grijalva, MSNBC

“Because of Trump’s statement, many Americans are wondering if Trump is a Russian agent.” ~ Ted Lieu, MSNBC

“Very, very frightening” we “potentially have a Russian asset” in the White House, should “chill every American.” and “Dems…are for border security.” ~ John Yarmouth, MSNBC

Propaganda and yellow journalism qualifies as news reporting since it furthers a narrative without any substance.

TRUMP RESPONDED AGAIN SATURDAY EVENING

In a telephone interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox last night, President Trump responded to the Friday night ‘bombshell’ story by the New York Times.

Days after President Trump fired Comey, “law enforcement officials became so concerned by the president’s behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests,” the New York Times reported, adding that the FBI was considering whether the president’s actions constituted a “possible threat to national security.”

“I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked…the most insulting article I’ve ever had written and if you read the article, you’d see that they found absolutely nothing,” President Trump told Pirro Saturday evening.

He said it’s called the “Failing New York Times” for a reason.

It is true that they found nothing. There is nothing in the story, but collusion by Trump haters banded together to depose the President.