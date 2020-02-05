1/1024 honest Warren hides behind staffer when caught debarking a private jet

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Chief Warren, who lied about her stolen ancestry for decades, was caught debarking from a private jet and spotted the press. She quickly slid behind a staffer and stayed behind  — conspicuously so.

As a champion of climate change, the rules don’t apply to her.

She should man-up instead of hiding. Just admit she’s a hypocrite who believes she’s special. The Chief spent $720,500 on private jets last quarter alone.

Warren is a white woman in the White Peoples’ Party and is still in the running for the presidency.

The Massachusetts senator is no fan of free speech and is proposing a government agency to stop all disinformation. But who will stop her constant disinformation campaign? The woman plans to criminalize jokes and memes as well if she’s given power.

Watch:

