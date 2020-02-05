Impeachment Vote Live — FOREVER NOT GUILTY

On Article I, 47 Democrat senators pronounced him ‘guilty,’ 1 fake Republican (Mitt Romney) found him guilty, and 52 senators pronounced him ‘not guilty.’ President Donald J. Trump is not guilty on Article I, abuse of power.

On Article II, obstruction of Congress, Mitt Romney said ‘not guilty,’ 47 Democrat senators found him ‘guilty’ and 53 Republican senators found him ‘not guilty.’

Donald J. Trump is not guilty. on all charges, until the next manufactured crisis.

REACTIONS

Chief Justice Roberts announces Trump has been found not guilty on the second article of impeachment. The president remains in office.pic.twitter.com/YtKrTjFerH Follow live updates: https://t.co/ea2rxdHl27 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2020

Hillary, not missing a vengeful beat, basically says anyone who doesn’t agree with her is involved in a cover-up. She is using it to fundraise.

If you’re angry at the Republican senators who voted for a cover-up of the president’s corruption, join @IndivisibleTeam—an @OnwardTogether partner—to hold them accountable for enabling Donald Trump. https://t.co/F7BPQSyHlU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020

President Trump employed humor. He loves to mess with the humorless left.

Acquitted for life! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 5, 2020

Trump is acquitted Trump gives best SOTU in history America is BOOMING Democrats can’t even run a caucus https://t.co/dI1tC3vaPZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen, President Trump was just acquitted. NOT GUILTY! pic.twitter.com/EC1QQymDM3 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 5, 2020

TODAY'S SCORECARD: Trump acquitted.

Dow up 483 points.

291,000 jobs added. Democrats – zero. Pretty good day. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 5, 2020

Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, ripped up the Articles of Impeachment.