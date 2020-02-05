Impeachment Vote Live — FOREVER NOT GUILTY

On Article I, 47 Democrat senators pronounced him ‘guilty,’ 1 fake Republican (Mitt Romney) found him guilty, and 52 senators pronounced him ‘not guilty.’ President Donald J. Trump is not guilty on Article I, abuse of power.

On Article II, obstruction of Congress, Mitt Romney said ‘not guilty,’ 47 Democrat senators found him ‘guilty’ and 53 Republican senators found him ‘not guilty.’

Donald J. Trump is not guilty. on all charges, until the next manufactured crisis.

REACTIONS

Hillary, not missing a vengeful beat, basically says anyone who doesn’t agree with her is involved in a cover-up. She is using it to fundraise.

President Trump employed humor. He loves to mess with the humorless left.

Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, ripped up the Articles of Impeachment.

