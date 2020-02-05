Pelosi gets an ovation for ripping up the SOTU! Prof Turley says ‘Resign’

Speaker Pelosi ripped President Trump at a private Democrat Caucus meeting this morning. “What we heard last night was a disgrace,” Pelosi says of Trump’s SOTU. “The American people deserve better.”

Two people in the room told Ferris that she said, “He shredded the truth so I shredded his speech.”

NANCY GETS AN OVATION

Ferris, a congressional reporter for Politico, tweeted, “Pelosi got quite an ovation after she spoke to caucus ripping Trump’s SOTU this morning, per people in room. One person compared her speech to Andrew Sheppard in American President, saying they hope she gives the exact same speech on camera.”

Politico reporter Heather Caygle called it “the rip heard round the world.”

They are putting a lot of lipstick on this pig

As a result of tearing up the speech, she “feels liberated,” adding it was “unplanned.”

Pelosi also called it “a manifesto of mistruths.”

Huh? I wonder who writes these lines for her.

Caygle added other Pelosi comments, “I didn’t go in there to tear up the speech, and I didn’t even care that he didn’t shake my hand, in fact, who cares? But I’m a speed reader, so I read – you know – I went like this through the speech. So I knew that it was a pack of lies…

“About a quarter through it I thought, ‘You know – he’s selling a bill of goods like a snake oil salesman. We cannot let this stand.”

“So, somewhere along the way realizing what was coming, realizing I started to stack my papers in a way that were tear-able.”

PROFESSOR TURLEY SAYS SHE SHOULD RESIGN

George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley wrote Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should resign after slighting President Donald Trump while introducing him at the State of the Union.

“Pelosi has demolished decades of tradition with this poorly considered moment. Of course, many will celebrate her conduct and be thrilled by the insult to Trump. However, even those of us who disagree with his policies should consider what Pelosi destroyed in her moment of rage. She shredded the pretense of governing with civility and dignity in the House. Notably, she did not wait to rip up her copy of the speech until after she left the House floor. Pelosi wanted to do it in front of the cameras, at the end of the address with the president still in the chamber.”

“That act was more important to Pelosi than preserving the tradition of her office. In doing so, she forfeited the right to occupy that office. If Pelosi cannot maintain the dignity and neutrality of her office at the State of the Union, she should resign as the speaker of the House of Representatives.”

She should but won’t. The aging Marxist got what she wanted — an ovation from her far-left comrades.

Newt Gingrich tweeted that she is a disgrace and should be censured.

“As Speaker of the House for four State of the Unions by a President of the other party I am disgusted and insulted by the viciously partisan action of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech.She isn’t clever or cute her childishness insults our American traditions -should be censured.”

That is consistent with Professor Turley’s reaction, although not as strong.

This is what Dems believe is worthy of an ovation: