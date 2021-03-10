$1.9 trillion monstrosity passed the House, we can be Zimbabwe, yes we can









The House of Representatives voted 220-211 for the absolutely awful bailout/payoff socialist bill of $1.9 trillion. It’s a leftist Progressive bag of freebies under the guise of a COV relief bill. Only 9% goes to direct COV relief. instead of giving $2,000 to Americans, they paid off their allies.

The “American Rescue Plan” is the rescue of irresponsible, leftist governments and unions. It’s the beginning of the end of our Republic. They are following it up with a $4 trillion climate change bill.

Not one Republican voted for it. The bill gives $350 billion in aid for states, local and tribal governments. It gives $130 billion to schools that don’t have to open up.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voiced strong opposition to the bill prior to the vote.

“This isn’t a rescue bill, it isn’t a relief bill. It’s a laundry list of left-wing priorities that predate the pandemic and do not meet the needs of American families,” said McCarthy.

No Republicans voted for it. One Democrat voted against it. That means it had bipartisan opposition but not bipartisan support. So that’s something I guess.

BACKGROUND

Stephen Moore wrote in his Unleash Prosperity newsletter, “Biden and company are set to borrow more money over the next 12 months than the US government borrowed to finance the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Cold War.”

It’s mostly payoffs to special interest groups that vote for Democrats.

Congress has already approved $4 trillion in COV relief. This new bill has $750 billion in COV relief or related relief. The rest includes bailouts and pork.

It’s a blue state bailout after they spent recklessly.

The $1.9 trillion will put the US on the path to a $3.8 trillion deficit in 2021 and we will have spent more in one year than in the past 200 years.

We are spending more than the economy is worth.

Dems are writing another ‘recovery’ package after this $1.9 trillion bill. The new one will include infrastructure, climate change, inequality/equity, and other payoffs to the far left. We haven’t even spent the money from the last ‘COV aid’ package, which was also filled with pork and little for Americans.

