Cortes has the numbers for America First

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Steve Cortes has the numbers and discusses the crisis at the border. It is enlightening.

What Republicans have to do is to educate these illegal aliens quickly so we don’t become the hellhole they left.

Unfortunately, once Democrats realized the illegal aliens voted for Democrats, they were for open borders. The Right has to change that.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.