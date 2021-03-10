Cortes has the numbers for America First









Steve Cortes has the numbers and discusses the crisis at the border. It is enlightening.

What Republicans have to do is to educate these illegal aliens quickly so we don’t become the hellhole they left.

Unfortunately, once Democrats realized the illegal aliens voted for Democrats, they were for open borders. The Right has to change that.

Watch:

The America First insistence on strong borders and controlled immigration represents solid policy — plus winning politics! Here are the numbers from the border…#ChalkTalk pic.twitter.com/H87Y0aAgdl — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 10, 2021

