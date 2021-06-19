1-hit wonder uses Juneteenth to trash the US flag



















Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray bashed the American flag as “tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect” in an op-ed published a day before Juneteenth. Gray says it is time for a “new flag” that “represents ALL of us,” as Old Glory “no longer represents democracy and freedom.”

In a Thursday op-ed, the “I Try” singer said the American flag has been “hijacked as code for a specific belief.”

She is a one-hit-wonder with a song from twenty years ago but just released a new song. Perhaps this is a PR stunt?

“God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag,” Gray wrote before detailing her specific grievances with the existing flag.

People have fought and died for that flag so she could blather hate on Juneteenth. My ancestors died in the Civil War for the Union to free the slaves, waving that flag as they fought.

She appears to be race-obsessed:

Incorrect? Let’s look to the stars. There are 50, where there should be 52. D.C. and Puerto Rico have been lobbying for statehood for decades. Both have been denied, since statehood would allow each territory’s elected officials seats in the house.

Assuming D.C. reps would be African-American and Puerto Rican reps would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist.

[PR is a territory and not qualified to become a state. Besides, half of PR doesn’t want it. As for DC, it’s a district only and that is how it is defined in the Constitution. The only reason Democrats want it is for votes.]

She goes on:

The stripes on the American flag, Gray said, are also problematic. Citing Smithsonian documents stating that the “white” stripes represent purity and innocent, she quipped, “Pure, it ain’t. It is broken and in pieces.”

“What if the stripes were OFF-white? What if there were 52 stars to include D.C. and Puerto Rico? What if the stars were the colors of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale?” she asked.

“The blue square represents vigilance and perseverance; and the red stripes stand for valor. America is all of those things. So, what if those elements on the flag remained? What if the flag looked like this?” she asked, providing an image showcasing an American flag-esque design featuring gray stripes and 52 stars in multiple skin tone colors

President Trump’s Platinum Plan called for making Juneteenth a federal holiday — to unite people, not divide.

