MSNBC host Joy Reid makes bizarre claims about laws banning CRT

MSNBC host Joy Reid made a series of wild claims about legislation banning critical race theory on Thursday. It isn’t surprising since she has shown herself to be racist and anti-American at times.
“While Juneteenth will now be commemorated nationwide, there’s a catch,” Reid told viewers. “In some red states, it could soon be illegal to teach what the holiday is all about. That’s because Republicans in state legislatures in a dozen states are aiming to dictate how historical and modern racism in America are taught.”
Reid has no basis for saying this — no facts — but facts don’t matter.
She singled out Texas and its Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, showing a Texas Tribune headline onscreen that read, “Texas ‘critical race theory’ bill limiting the teaching of current events signed into law.”
Maybe she should talk about some facts. For instance, why doesn’t she talk about Joe Biden’s segregationist past?
Joy Reid’s perfect for the job she is in and does exactly what she is expected to do, without worrying a bit about lying or making bizarre claims. Her history of homophobia and racism, clouded by her lies about it, and covered up by the media, makes her the best possible candidate for what she does.
NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck shared video clips of the wild segment. In one, he tweeted, “Joy Reid falsely claims that conservatives and Republicans want to make it “illegal to” even utter or teach about #Juneteenth or slavery in America in schools. This is Alinsky-like nonsense and absolutely false. The idea that the right wants to ban talk of slavery is nuts.”
This is what someone possessed by hatred and racism looks like — Joy Reid is disgusted at the notion that Republicans would vote to ensure #Juneteenth would become a national holiday but want to ensure any talk about #Juneteenth or slavery is “illegal” (which is a lie) pic.twitter.com/qFxFqqJpn2
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 18, 2021
Make every day a holiday and everyone take off work with pay. Problem solved.
Ferris Bueller day forever.
It will be the ultimate after lunch siesta free of joblock utopia, for a very short while.
If Black racist like Joy Reid hate America so much, then why don’t they move to a predominately Black Country, say Liberia. The problem with that would be that she wouldn’t have very many White people to complain about there. For over 60 years now, White people in America have bent over backwards to help Blacks obtain the American dream. We even allowed racism against ourselves with things like “race quotas” favoring Blacks. It’s time America lives up to it’s ideals and returns to a country with equal rights and justice under law for everyone; including politicians and lying journalist. If people like Joy Reid don’t like equality, they are free to find what they desire somewhere else. I’ve had it with the victim class.
I’m so fed up with Democrat Blue City Racist, that I moved to the Heart of the Deep South in rural Mississippi; a Republican Red State, surrounded by Red States, with the largest Black population of any State. Blacks here are not victims, except for the ones who live in Jackson. If true equality makes me a bigot in her eyes, then I’m a Proud Equal Opportunity Bigot! Almost all the Black people I know here are Republicans. They work hard, go to church, and only want Government to get out of their lives. All they want from Government is a fair deal. The ones who work hard and built businesses are doing well in spite of Government Shutdowns because Gov. Reeves kept the State open. He even cracked down on the Tyrannical Mayors who were still trying to close churches when he took office.
When you try and sit down with a Joy Reid type and find out what they really want; they can’t tell you. They don’t seen to have a thought of their own and just spout out Liberal talking points. Because they can’t defend any of those talking points, the conversation generally devolves into them calling you names as soon as you start pointing out just how childish their understanding of the World really is. So does Joy Reid have any real thoughts or is she just good at reading lies on a teleprompter?