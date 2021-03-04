1 in 20 illegals test positive for COV and then they’re free to travel around the USA









When illegal aliens are tested for COV, 1 in 20 are testing positive. Then they are put on buses throughout the country.

At a bus station in Brownsville, Texas, border-crossers released by U.S. Border Patrol receive a rapid COVID-19 test before boarding buses to their intended destinations throughout the United States.

Why bother? They are free to go just the same.

Destinations include Texas, North Carolina, Maryland, and even up to New Jersey.

A spokesman for the City of Brownsville confirmed they don’t have the authority to stop migrants who test positive from getting on buses to the rest of the country. Municipal workers can only recommend that those who test positive ask local non-government groups and nonprofits to help them find somewhere to quarantine.

“The City of Brownsville continues to follow all guidelines provided by the CDC and DSHS for Covid-19. The migrants who test positive at the B-Metro facility are advised of quarantine procedures and are asked to socially distance,” a Brownsville spokesperson said.

