10 people in London say Meghan Markle bullied, humiliated, abused them









An anti-Royal Family interview with the Sussexes will be aired tonight as Prince Phillip lay seriously ill in a hospital at age 99 after heart surgery. Back in London, Meghan and Harry are the subject of harassment claims and that just got a lot worse for her. Ten people have said that they’ll now come forward to share their stories of being bullied, humiliated, and treated horribly by Meghan.

The claim was made in the British newspaper the Mirror and is likely to be taken seriously as it was made by well-sourced royal reporter Russell Myers.

Allegations that Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, inflicted “emotional cruelty and manipulation” on staff are being investigated by Buckingham Palace.

“A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about,” a source told the left-wing Daily Mirror.

Claims that Meghan brought a certain Hollywood entitlement into British public life have swirled for years, with her husband accused of doing little to restrain her — “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets,” he is alleged to have shouted at the Queen’s dresser during an incident involving a diamond tiara.

“I… witnessed Meghan turn and ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave,” the royal editor at the Daily Mail said of one alleged incident during a public event.

“I later saw that same – female – highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features.”

Before the couple left for Canada and then the United States, their communications secretary wrote to Prince William’s private secretary said he was “very concerned that the Duchess [of Sussex, Meghan] was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.”

The couple says they will “move on” after they “have their say” during a two-hour interview on CBS this evening with Oprah Winfrey. Oddly, Harry thinks he will heal the rift with his brother in June when they unveil a statue to their mother.

