$10 to $40 for Each Trafficked Ballot in Arizona

As reported yesterday, the DoJ used cell phone technology to track J6 protesters but wouldn’t use it to track ballot harvesters. The traffickers in Arizona were paid $10 to $40 for one trafficked Arizona ballot. That would take the funding of a George Soros or his like. They certainly had hundreds of millions from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

True the Vote worked through a massive data file (2 petabytes) of cell phone use to identify “ballot mules.” Mules – political activists – gathered massive numbers of mail-in ballots and took them to a central facility. From there, activists dropped them off in various ballot collection boxes in specific states, specific counties, and approximately 71 specific precincts.

True the Vote matched the cell phone data to the CCTV records to pick out and document the ballot harvesting.

The results of the data were shared with various public officers, state, and federal law enforcement in an effort to document the potentially unlawful activity and protect future elections.

The RNC and DNC were and are totally uninterested.

Watch the video. It’s worth it. Start at 49:00 for the information on the $10 to $40 a trafficked ballot info.

