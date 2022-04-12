Hochul’s ‘Defund the Police Lt. Gov’ Was Arrested on Multiple Felonies

Authorities arrested New York Democratic Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin – a defund the police activist – on Tuesday morning for campaign finance-related federal crimes.

He was arrested in a federal corruption investigation, U.S. prosecutors say. Benjamin faces charges of bribery, wire fraud, and falsification of records, according to the AP.

The charges are tied to a previous campaign, but he was Governor Kathy Hochul’s pick – a man running around demanding the defunding of the police. I imagine all crooks want the police defunded.

“The lieutenant governor, who had been considered a rising political star after he was chosen by Gov. Hochul, faces bribery and other charges,” ABC News 7 reported.

BAD VETTING?

Did they even vet him? He didn’t notify Hochul of the subpoenas, but don’t they check? Why didn’t the authorities tell her?

During the vetting process for the lieutenant governor appointment in 2021, Benjamin had failed to notify Hochul of a subpoena that he had received from a district attorney in relation to his aide, Gerry Migdol, WSKG reported:

Benjamin was a state senator when the Manhattan district attorney subpoenaed him last year about an alleged scheme run by a former campaign aide.

The aide, Gerry Migdol, allegedly solicited phony campaign donations so that Benjamin — who was then running for New York City comptroller — could boost his fundraising numbers to receive public matching funds.

Migdol was arrested and charged with soliciting fake donations.

Actually, Governor Hochul knew plenty and should have replaced him immediately, but she’s sketchy too.

NEW YORK IS A HOME FOR CORRUPT OFFICIALS

The NY Post Editorial Board commented on Hochul’s serious ethics problems this morning.

Just days after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she was standing by her lying Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who has repeatedly memory-holed subpoenas and chats with various state and federal investigators probing his past campaign activities, Benjamin surrendered to arrest by the feds.

Oops.

She knew Benjamin lied on disclosure forms in November but did nothing. The Post writes:

She went along with a lame replacement for the state’s ethics panel that still leaves lawmakers choosing their own ethics police. (It’s no coincidence that Benjamin faces federal charges, like former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and Senate chief Dean Skelos before him.)

Hochul also gave a sweet deal to the Buffalo Bills for their new stadium to reward her donors in the real estate industry.

She sure can Pick m'! Amateur "Governor" Kathy Hochul's LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR Brian Benjamin was just ARRESTED. He's Right Now IN JAIL. Kathy picked him just a couple of months ago. BOTH are FRAUDS! pic.twitter.com/8F3A5GOWd4 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 12, 2022

New York Lt Governor Brian Benjamin was just arrested on corruption & bribery charges. As a State Senator, he championed the defund the police movement. He was a horrible selection to be LG when he was first picked by Kathy Hochul & he’s an even worse choice as time goes on. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 12, 2022

Related