Masks Return – Dr. Bhattacharya Says They DON’T WORK

Joe Biden’s top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the mask mandates might be coming back and one city has already implemented one in anticipation of a possible problem.

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections [which is very low]. The city’s top health official says it’s a pre-emptive move against an omicron subvariant.

Now we have to use an ineffective but damaging mask mandate to prevent a surge of subvariant BA.2 that hasn’t happened yet.

Expect lockdowns and mail-in balloting before November. It’s the only way Democrats can win.

“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s health commissioner. She said that about 750 Philadelphia residents died in the wintertime omicron outbreak. “This is our chance to get ahead of the pandemic, to put our masks on until we have more information about the severity of this new variant.”

She claims it’s to protect a very small segment of the population. Shouldn’t that segment be the ones who are protecting themselves? The risk is still very low.

Philly Health inspectors will begin enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses on April 18.

Joe Biden is looking to extend the federal travel mask mandates on all transportation. The public transit mandate, which requires people to wear face masks while using modes of transportation including rail and air travel, was set to expire in March, only for the Biden administration to extend it through April 18. Extending it is “absolutely on the table.”

Translation: He’ll do it.

The left is trying to ramp up the COV mandates.

The Left just held a superspreader event with 70 leftist lawmakers, and others like Dr. Fauci, caught COVID. But, they’re special and can ignore mandates or CDC recommendations and they did. They did have to be vaccinated but that is worthless. The vaccine lasts 2 to 6 months and whether it helps with Omicron is unclear.

DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, said the masks have not been effective. It’s theater as Dr. Rand Paul said. There is no need for these restrictions.

As we now know, 95% of Americans have immunity.

Watch Dr. Bhattarcharya. He also discusses this issue and the CCP approach which is the natural endpoint of masks and lockdowns:

Related