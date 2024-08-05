Us Personnel Bombed in Iraq, No Response from Harris or Biden

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack against U.S. and Coalition forces at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Monday, a Pentagon spokesperson said, adding that officials at the base are conducting a post-attack damage assessment.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said nothing, and the media is seriously disinterested in the attacks. This has happened for three years, and the administration has done nothing about it.

U.S. military officials told CBS News that there were no known fatalities and that the service members’ injuries were not reported to be critical.

It appeared that two Katyusha rockets were fired from a modified box truck toward Al Asad, the officials said.

The US no longer has borders, and thousands of Iranians and others from Middle Eastern countries have poured into the country. They can launch attacks here any time they want.

