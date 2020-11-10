10,000 dead people voted in Michigan, or they were rejected

More than 10,000 people confirmed or suspected dead have returned their mail-in ballots to vote in Michigan. This came from an analysis of the state’s election data by Big Data Poll. The director Richard Baris provided the information to Epoch Times.

We must add that the list of rejected voters isn’t yet available. Maybe some or, miraculously, all, were rejected.

FAKE NEWS?

Politifact and Factcheck.org say this is false and there is no evidence. However, Big Data Poll is waiting for the list of people who were rejected to see if there is evidence.

About 9,500 voters were confirmed dead through the Social Security Death Index (SSDI) are marked in the state’s mail voting database as having returned ballots.

Another nearly 2,000 are 100 years old or more and aren’t listed as known living centenarians.

The data indicates that somebody else was trying to vote on behalf of these people. they might not be real people. They have people listed who are over 110 years and other ridiculous ages. There is no death record for these people.

According to the 2010 Census, there were 1,729 centenarians in Michigan (pdf).

Michigan secretary of state Tracy Wimmer claims the votes would be rejected. She also told The Epoch Times they might have died after they sent the ballot.

Baris wasn’t convinced by her comments.

“While I’m open to the idea some of these have been rejected, I’m not open to any outright dismissal they all were rejected,” he said in a Nov. 8 tweet.

That isn’t the only problem. In a Nov. 9 lawsuit, a Detroit poll watcher alleged thousands of mail-in ballots from people who weren’t properly registered to vote were added to vote counts.

Also, poll operators were adding names and addresses to the poll book with made-up birth dates, such as 1/1/1900, he said in a sworn affidavit.