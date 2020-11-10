Speaker Pelosi still won’t disavow socialism

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not disavow socialism and that has allegedly put her speakership in jeopardy. There is said to be a war over eliminating socialism from the party’s platform.

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out this week to claim she might leave politics since she isn’t getting all she wants. She wants the police defunded, among other socialist target issues.

A leaked recording from a Democratic caucus call showed Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., suggested that socialism, in addition to “defund the police” rhetoric, cost them congressional seats.

“We want to talk about funding social services, and ensuring good engagement in community policing, let’s talk about what we are for. And we need to not ever use the words ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again,” Spanberger is heard saying in the recording obtained by The Washington Post. “Because while people think it doesn’t matter, it does matter. And we lost good members because of it.”

O-Cortez dismissed Spanberger’s remarks on Twitter.

“So the whole ‘progressivism is bad’ argument just doesn’t have any compelling evidence that I’ve seen,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “When it comes to ‘Defund’ & ‘Socialism’ attacks, people need to realize these are racial resentment attacks. You’re not gonna make that go away. You can make it less effective.”

The threat of socialism did hurt Democrats. They lost a lot of seats in the House and did nothing with statehouses.

Bernie Sanders is now a key figure in the Biden administration. He is a communist but claims he is a Democratic socialist.

During a press conference on Friday, Pelosi acknowledged that there was a “difference of opinion” among members of her caucus between moderates and progressives.

Back in 2019, Pelosi insisted during a “60 Minutes” interview that socialism was “not the view” of her party.

However, she won’t disavow socialism and her relief bill is a socialist wish list.