10,000 foreigners roaming in US illegally are from terror-sponsoring nations

More than 10,000 illegal aliens from terror-sponsoring nations live in the United States, Judicial Watch reports. They have already been deported or have deportation orders pending, but roam the country freely.

From the report:

Information obtained by Judicial Watch shows 10,340 non-detained illegal immigrants from Iran, Syria, Sudan, and North Korea are on ICE’s national docket as of June 2018. Iran tops the list with 6,331, followed by Syria (2,128), Sudan (1,860) and North Korea (21). All four countries have been designated as sponsors of terrorism by the State Department.

The U.S. government has determined that Iran is the “foremost state sponsor of terrorism”. Syria is also a hotbed of Hezbollah militants and Al Qaeda-linked jihadists

During the Syrian refugee crisis, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) admitted that dozens of Syrian nationals suspected of having terrorist ties slipped into the U.S.

THE BORDER IS WIDE OPEN AND THEY ARE POURING IN

Along the southern border federal agents routinely encounter individuals from terrorist nations and DHS considers them one of the top threats to the United States.

The government classifies them as Special Interest Aliens (SIA) and they are flowing north via Latin America in huge numbers thanks to established Transitional Criminal Organizations (TCO) that facilitate travel along drug and migrant smuggling routes.

In Laredo, Texas alone, authorities report an astounding 300% increase in immigrants from Bangladesh, a South Asian Islamic country well known as a recruiting ground for terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

