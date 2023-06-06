1000s Evacuated After Major Dam Blown Up in Kherson (Video of the Moment)

A major hydroelectric power dam was blown up in Kherson. The dam is in a Russian-liberated zone. As with other attacks that hit Russian areas, Ukraine blames Russians. Nord Stream, the attack in Poland, drones hitting the Kremlin, and residential areas near Putin’s home are all blamed on Russia. Russians are accused of attacking themselves. As for the Poland attack, we know Ukraine did it. Ukraine has also conducted a test strike on blowing up that particular dam.

A Washington Post article on December 29, 2022, said Ukraine “conducted a test strike” on the Nova Kakhovka dam in preparation for its offensive in Kherson:

Kovalchuk considered flooding the river. The Ukrainians, he said, even conducted a test strike with a HIMARS launcher on one of the floodgates at the Nova Kakhovka dam, making three holes in the metal to see if the Dnieper’s water could be raised enough to stymie Russian crossings but not flood nearby villages.

The test was a success, Kovalchuk said, but the step remained a last resort. He held off.

The water from the dam supplies fresh water to Crimea, making Russia seem an unlikely perpetrator. Ukraine demands NATO action.

Ukraine President Zelensky said in a statement:

“By destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam, Russian terrorists only confirm to the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land.”

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg wrote: The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage. This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of #Russia’s war in #Ukraine.

“Andrey Alekseenko, the chair of Kherson Region’s administration, said that in total 14 settlements with a combined population of 22,000 people could be flooded.

“According to local officials, the key infrastructure was “destroyed as a result of a strike” by Ukrainian forces, which was described by Leontyev as a major “terrorist act.” Local emergency services said that 14 out of 28 of the dam’s spans had already collapsed, with more expected to follow suit.

However, Ukrainian officials denied responsibility, with Mikhail Podoliak, a top adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky, placing the blame on Moscow and accusing it of creating “the biggest environmental disaster in Europe in decades.”

This war is becoming increasingly dangerous and will lead us into World War III if it does not end soon. Russia and China are conducting practice exercises over Japan, while reports indicate Chinese military and intelligence operatives are pouring in through our open borders.

The Moment the Dam Was Blown Up

The moment that the Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up

pic.twitter.com/KxNMm8frTg — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) June 6, 2023

🚨#UPDATE: simulation models shows what the flooding of the Kherson region below the Nova Kachovka dam will likely look like. pic.twitter.com/xbSAiL1bnG — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 6, 2023

WHO DID IT?

The dam is a Russian-controlled area that supplies water to Crimea

Ukraine is running a counteroffensive

Ukraine wants the West to join the war

A test run in December 2022 was to see if they could do it during the counter-offensive.

We don’t know who did it, but no one must jump to conclusions. This is a breaking story with new information constantly coming in.

Ukraine is still shelling it as of 4 hrs ago. https://t.co/wlTvvhAibt — SouthSideJohnny412 (@JKaskie) June 6, 2023

Houses slowly going under now at Kherson Island. pic.twitter.com/Kv2PNA9Wmh — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) June 6, 2023

JUST IN: Kremlin says Kakhovka dam attack ‘deliberate sabotage’ by Kyivhttps://t.co/iD1zO8UbKw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 6, 2023

Ukraine blew up a dam in the past.

New York Times in April 2022 on Ukraine intentionally flooding one of its villages when troops opened a nearby dam. This was “not an outlier,” the article adds: “Ukraine has been swift and effective in wreaking havoc on its own territory, often by destroying infrastructure” pic.twitter.com/sG52M5SGLX — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 6, 2023

🇹🇷Turkey accuses the Ukrainian regime of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka Dam in the Kherson region, with British instructions, due to the failure of its counterattack pic.twitter.com/jCX8Lc0XlQ — 🇷🇺Phoenix🇵🇸 (@A_Phoenix1982) June 6, 2023

