Warfare Defense Expert: Chinese Military Intelligence Pouring in Illegally

Dr. Lawrence Sellin describes himself on his Twitter profile as a “Biological & Chemical Warfare Defense Expert, IT & pharmaceutical industries, medical research, Colonel U.S. Army Reserve retired, Iraq & Afghanistan veteran.”

He has sent out the alarm as to the number of Chinese Communist Party members pouring into our country illegally. He said they are financed by Chinese people already living in the country.

“No question that Chinese military/intelligence personnel are crossing into the U.S. with the Chinese illegal alien invaders, whose numbers are increasing. The U.S. government is helping China do it. Inside the U.S., invaders get support from the CCP Fifth Column already in place,” Sellin tweeted.

Watch;

Must watch interview of @Michael_Yon by @EmeraldRobinson discussing the U.S. government-orchestrated invasion of the U.S. by massive numbers of Chinese military-age males and other issues. https://t.co/FOVPUmjzfc — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) June 5, 2023

China is invading the U.S.

Washington D.C. is helping China do it.

Three Chinese military age males from Shaoyang, Hunan, who were part of the U.S. government-orchestrated invasion of the U.S.

They are now in Los Angeles, standing at attention, saluting their Motherland, China. https://t.co/1Dlk5j1Mlk — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) June 4, 2023

There are other reports of Chinese military-age men flooding into the country. Why wouldn’t they?

We have non-stop illegal immigration of Chinese men of fighting age. Go to this clip and watch the lines of Chinese illegal aliens heading for the US. Also, look at this link. Buses leave the Darien Gap all day and night to head for the United States. They are all unvetted, and many are Chinese people. This goes on day and night.

Muckraker.com allowed me to post these clips:

Count the number of military-aged Chinese men in this video and reply with the number. This video was taken at San Vicente Migrant Camp today at around noon. This is a line of Chinese migrants lining up to catch the next buses to the Costa Rican border. An everyday occurrence.… pic.twitter.com/dqh31CMxzj — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) April 15, 2023

