29% of American Youth Favor Government Home Surveillance

In a newly released Cato Institute 2023 Central Bank Digital Currency National Survey of 2,000 Americans, they asked respondents whether they “favor or oppose the government installing surveillance cameras in every household to reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity.”

Only 14 percent of Americans support this idea. Three-fourths (75 percent) would oppose government surveillance cameras in homes, including 68 percent who “strongly oppose,” while 10% don’t have an opinion.

Who the hay are these people with no opinion?

Shockingly, Americans under 30 stand out regarding 1984 Orwellian government surveillance cameras. 3 in 10 (29 percent) Americans under 30 favor “the government installing surveillance cameras in every household” to “reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity.” Support declines with age, dropping to 20 percent among 30–44-year-olds and dropping considerably to 6 percent among those over 45.

3 in 10 support home surveillance cameras by the government in cases of abuse and crime.

Younger Americans, minorities, and the center-left are more open to in-home surveillance cameras.

More than half of those who support a CBDC also support in-home government surveillance cameras

