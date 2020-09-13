Diversity is not our strength, unity is our strength

Diversity is our strength although diversity does not include the white people who make up the majority in this country. The Obama legacy continues to warp the minds of the privileged youth. Thank the Democrat movement, BLM and college professors for this nonsense and miseducation.

The melting pot must fall. We cannot continue to live with 3rd world scum. pic.twitter.com/iy3UiUitDq — #FightBack (@CommiesLmao) September 12, 2020

More diversity:

ARE YOU F’ING KIDDING ME!

Riot-monger: My family immigrated ILLEGALLY ..we shouldn’t respect the laws

Help US #Trump pic.twitter.com/wKObNUJcIU — John Miller (@cyvault) June 3, 2016

How about this recent misbehavior from another privileged individual:

BIGOTRY CAN BE TAUGHT BY POLITICAL MOVEMENTS

Bigotry is taught. No one is born racist or is automatically racist because of their skin color. If you get the wrong leaders, they will turn the masses against others in no time. Take Zimbabwe, for example.

But if you’re a socialist, anywhere in the world, you can only accept hatred towards whites:

The video is too powerful for them https://t.co/RjJQ7YIUVN — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) September 12, 2020