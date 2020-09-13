Prominent NYC business leaders demand de Blasio handle soaring homelessness & crime

In a terse yet diplomatic letter released on Thursday, the Partnership for New York City which includes over 100 business and financial leaders based in the Big Apple, called on the mayor to fix the city. They want him to move quickly to address a number of issues, including soaring violent crime.

The signatories include the chief executives of Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), Macy’s (M), and JetBlue (JBLU), among others.

New York City is in the process of destruction. De Blasio and Cuomo do nothing except blame President Trump. They are the ones who handle the city and state, not Trump.

HOMELESSNESS AND CRIME ARE SOARING

In recent days, homelessness and crime have soared. A number of wealthier residents have fled the city for other locations, partly due to draconian restrictions.

De Blasio took a billion dollars from the police, canceled a needed police cadet class of 1,000 officers, won’t let the police do their jobs, condones riots, and won’t let restaurants and mom and pops open up.

Cuomo is doing much the same and continually blaming the President. Cuomo took complete control of the virus and had a hand in supporting the riots. He could have taken control of the city any time

The governor is directly responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly he forced into nursing homes with COV. They seeded the facilities. At the time, we all knew the elderly were the most endangered. He had an empty hospital ship and an empty Javitts Center but refused to use them for elderly patients. Did he think of them as a waste?

Indoor Dining Joke

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the city would reopen indoor dining at partial capacity. A number of gymnasiums — which just reopened last week — are filing suit to allow group classes to resume. It underscored tensions between business owners being deprived of their livelihoods, and public officials making arbitrary decisions.

Cuomo is only opening 25% of indoor seating in restaurants in three weeks. There is no scientific basis for that. It’s an arbitrary percentage. According to Cuomo’s restrictions, it will take another seven weeks to open to 50%. Most restauranteurs say they need 70% to break even. And that’s just restaurants.

“Despite New York’s success in containing the coronavirus, unprecedented numbers of New Yorkers are unemployed, facing homelessness, or otherwise at risk,” the letter said.

“There is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness, and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs,” it added.

DE BLASIO IS DESTROYING NYC

In a post on Twitter, de Blasio said his goal was a partnership to “rebuild a fairer, better city” — but put the responsibility partly on the federal government. On Thursday, a measure to pass a stripped-down stimulus bill was blocked by Democrats. It would have included direct aid to states and localities, Efforts to forge a consensus have become mired in election year politics and partisan squabbling. Democrats want their far-left agenda fulfilled in part or they won’t vote for anything that helps the President. Let the peons eat cake.

“Let’s be clear: To restore city services and save jobs, we need long term borrowing and a federal stimulus — we need these leaders to join the fight to move the City forward,” the mayor tweeted.

If he wanted money from federal taxpayers, why did he give a billion dollars to his wife to waste? Why is he arranging for the painting of BLM scrawls on the streets?

New York City may lay off tens of thousands of city workers, a microcosm of the blue cities’ jobless crisis that’s thrown millions out of work. In April, de Blasio warned the city was facing a tax revenue deficit of over $7 billion in the wake of the outbreak.

BRING NEW YORKERS BACK

The Partnership’s business leaders called for “a strong, consistent message that our employees, customers, clients, and visitors will be coming back to a safe and healthy work environment. People will be slow to return unless their concerns about security and the livability of our communities are addressed quickly and with respect and fairness for our city’s diverse populations.”

Democrats just refused to fund a bill that gives money directly to those who desperately need help, including cities and towns. The media refuses to report that.

NYC DOES NOT PROSECUTE A LOT OF CRIMES AND RELEASED THOUSANDS OF PRISONERS

Stop pretending you care about safe streets. YOU don’t prosecute criminals in Brooklyn at all. Your borough has the most shootings and Homicides than the rest of NYC. Maybe do your job, fulfill your OATH, and stop the political pandering. https://t.co/zUw26FDBHd — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 12, 2020

I went out early Saturday morning to buy orange juice only to discover human excrement smeared all over the entrance to my local CVS. NYC is an open sewer because of this FrankenIdiot. https://t.co/461jf3ik2T — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) September 10, 2020

Shoot someone in New York City and there’s about an 80 percent chance you’ll get away with it, which is what happens when the mayor strips the department of $1 billion as violent crime skyrockets… https://t.co/rswfMHa9l0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 7, 2020

The idea to assign about 4,000 #NYPD officers to enforce indoor dining rules isn’t practical. How many NYPD cops are even active right now, since so many have retired due to the disrespect and new laws? Can NYC devote that many cops to restaurant patrol without crime spiking??? — John Quaglione (@JohnQuaglione) September 3, 2020