10K US Truckers Head to Canada in Solidarity

About 10,000 Truckers are expected to head to the Canadian border in solidarity with our Canadian brothers and sisters. Those not allowed into Canada will sit at the border.

Canadian truckers will hold a huge protest in Ottawa on the 29th.

The US states involved are: Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Canada‘s convoy has made the Guinness book of world records for the longest convoy.

Canada is as close to being one with Americans as one can get without being American. We’re kin and we all love freedom and country.

In the next clip, you can see 650 South Carolina truckers who are joining Canadian truckers in Ottawa.

I love this story. It’s sad that so many Canadians are taken in by Trudeau but it’s not everyone.

Watch:

