Fox News Catches Release of Large Numbers of Single Male Illegals

Large numbers of single adult illegal immigrants are being released and transported into the U.S. in Texas via a small, unmarked office in a parking lot, video caught by Fox News on Sunday shows.

Fox News footage shows several federally contracted buses dropping off dozens of mostly male migrants at a parking garage in Brownsville, Texas. Black tarps were set up with a makeshift sign said “Border Patrol drop-off” above it.

NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

Our federal government is blatantly breaking the law and the silence from our political leaders is stultifying. We simply have to watch helplessly as America haters destroy the country.

Is George Soros working Joe Biden? This is what he called for.

Our ‘leaders’ are violating their oath of office.

These single men could be cartel members, terrorists, or future Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

They’re not coming for our values or to learn about the Founding.

The corrupt US government is violating the court order to keep these people in Mexico.

Single adult migrants are supposed to be expelled from the country via Title 42. CBP tells me they had no involvement with these releases. An ICE source tells me these were ICE releases. ICE tells me they are looking into it. I am awaiting further comment from them. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

No parents or guardians anywhere to be found…

Happening Now: ⁰3 Honduran unaccompanied, undocumented children (ages 9, 6, & 3) were just found abandoned on a dirt road along the Rio Grande River.

Thankfully, we found them first. They are safe with us. pic.twitter.com/qPI7mHnZJR — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 24, 2022

