11 shot in Minneapolis as wild brawls ensue

“As President Trump reminded the world yesterday…. the top 20 largest declining cities in America are run by Democrats. They have a lot in common and most of them show a steep decline in morality, community, and hope
~ David J.Harris Jr
Where are the ambassadors and social workers who are meant to answer these 911 calls instead of the police? Minneapolis voted to dismantle the police and the police are forced to have a reduced presence. Minneapolis promises to become a far worse city and it already has three times the crime rate of the average US city.
In the wake of this stupidity, eleven people were shot in Minneapolis after midnight on Sunday morning. There were reports of up to 100 people brawling using “various weapons.” One person was killed.
An officer who responded to the scene appears to have shot into a car. No one was hurt and we don’t know why he did it, but the NAACP insists the officer be punished and six people in the car complained.
The politicians unleashed the hounds of hell on the city with their constant denigrating of the police who risk their lives every day to protect them.
It is a privilege not to be shot, I suppose.
Blood on the ground after a 7 were hit in a shooting in Uptown, Minneapolis just now:pic.twitter.com/3nqiZmUOcU
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020
Moments ago 7 people shot, now “one hundred people are fighting with various weapons” at the same spot in Uptown, Minneapolis. https://t.co/6SiaKoAkVG
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020
A livestream captured the aftermath of a shooting that hit 10 people just now in Uptown, Minneapolis: pic.twitter.com/3CFsjVvqHE
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020
Ten people shot in #Minneapolis
The city that doesn’t want cops. pic.twitter.com/hIbgu3aijn
— Ghost Raider (@TruthRaiderHQ) June 21, 2020
Hmmmm…none of the videos work…is it just me…?
But the overriding question: WTF are cops even responding to a shootout of over 100 people? You want YOUR family member cop going in there? And the one instance – where one cop shot a car?? They want to immediately hang the poor guy/gal. Stay TF AWAY!! Go to the donut shop on the way and get a cup of coffee……FIRST. Let ’em kill each other, instead of YOU…
They work for me. Just click on the blue bird in the right corner and it will take you to Twitter and the videos.
The U.S.A. is trained to Defeat all types of FAKE HYPE….Marxism is just another device of COMMUNISM….WE DONT DEAL WITH COMMIES.. So Dont Play Games….You Will LOSE…!!!!
WE DONT PLAY……
This is their Utopia, let them take care of their own mess.