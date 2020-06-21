BLM co-founder says they are “trained Marxists” working to get Trump out

The left likes to pretend they’re not doing what you can see they’re doing in plain sight. Don’t believe your lying eyes. They’re not taking your guns, they’re not censoring you, they’re not planning to take away your privacy and your money.

Currently, we are in the midst of a violent cultural revolution and the communists are winning. They are out in the open now and still, Americans don’t believe it.

One of Black Lives Matter’s founders, Patrisse Cullors admits it.

“Myself and Alicia [Alicia Garza, co-founder], in particular, are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists,” says Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors in the 2015 interview. “We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

Black Lives Matter is the Black Panthers is the Weather Underground.

BLM founder Patrisse Cullors, reassuring an old communist that she understands that the goal is to destroy freedom: “we’re trained Marxists.” pic.twitter.com/x8sljI05Av — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 20, 2020

“Black to me is both about a race,” said Cullors in the full clip, “but it’s also a political statement, it’s a political framework.” She adds that in the movement for “black liberation” it’s important to remember how the United States is “very clever at turning other groups white, and making them white.”

She is a black separatist, anti-white, and Marxist.

Cullors told despicable Jake Tapper that their goal is to get Trump out of office. That is not surprising. She wants Marxism, not America First.

President “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

If you haven’t heard historian and scholar Victor Davis Hanson discuss the Jacobin terror movement of today, it’s worth listening to: