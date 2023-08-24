1110 Total Missing in Maui! One in Four Schoolchildren Are Missing

The FBI will release the names of 1,110 people missing in Maui later this week. This is what they need to do to find them if they are alive. School resumed, and one in four children are likely missing.

People burned up in the flames, and some drowned, trying to escape the flames. Those who survived reported that the water was on fire.

Joe Biden, having suffered through a kitchen fire once, empathized with those touched by this tragedy and then fell asleep during the memorial. He’s now enjoying his Lake Tahoe vacation with billionaire and climate extremist Tom Steyer.

Are you surprised that President @JoeBiden who is on a weeklong vacation in Nevada, the second this month, is staying at a home owned by billionaire climate activist and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer? Biden and his family are vacationing in Lake Tahoe. They… pic.twitter.com/nDe9itib0F — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, twenty-five percent of the schoolchildren might be missing, with 1110 unaccounted for.

As we reported two days ago, the only road out of Lahaina was barricaded. Only those who disobeyed survived.

How do you lose 1110 Americans? Incompetence!

We also reported that FEMA called for a complete shutdown of all imagery and videos as they cleaned up the disaster. What we didn’t know is that they also faked a news conference with their own employees.

Hawaiians are angry. Aren’t all normal Americans?

FEMA Has Ordered A Complete Media Blackout In Maui Due To The Lahaina, Hawaii Fires. No Pictures, No Video. Can We Trust FEMA? Welllllllll….. Let’s look back at the time FEMA faked a media press conference & USED THEIR OWN EMPLOYEES as ‘reporters’ “Facing the usual grilling… pic.twitter.com/TgQ3C3W1cI — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 24, 2023

Angry Maui residents hold up signs telling Joe Biden he’s too late. pic.twitter.com/ZD32Ic5AbZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 21, 2023

I agree with James Woods, do you?

Instead of another investigation where you can flap your jaw for the next six months, why not pass an emergency bill where you send Maui the equivalent of what every Congressman has made in stock options this year? America is begging you: #StopTalking pic.twitter.com/YRB3Rdgpw5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 24, 2023

Forget FEMA’s help. Just send the money they’re wasting.

FEMA officials in Maui are staying at a $1,000 a night luxury hotel while they gave every family in Hawaii $700 for recovery after the fires. The utter contempt this government has for the American people is absolutely disgusting. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 23, 2023

The monsters in the White House are falsely using the Maui disaster as a climate change issue. They are going to start posting fake death tolls for every climate event and use that as an excuse to declare a climate emergency that will give Biden extraordinary powers to control Americans.

