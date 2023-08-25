Trump Co-Defendant Held in Fulton County Jail Without Bond

Daily Mail reports that the former director of Black Voices for Trump, Harrison Floyd, was the first of the 19 Fulton County defendants to be held in jail without bond. The jail is described by media as the worst in Georgia. The media says it’s filthy.

Floyd, 39, turned himself into the Fulton County, Georgia jail Thursday afternoon after District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Donald Trump and the other alleged 18 co-conspirators in her election interference case until noon on Friday to show up.

He didn’t negotiate a bond because it was more money than he could give. He has a wife and child to support. So he remains in custody after being charged with racketeering, and conspiracy to solicit false statements, and influencing witnesses. This is the case of Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.

Floyd surrendered just hours before Trump prepared to turn himself in and braced to become the first former president in history to pose for a mugshot. Democrats are on a mission.

Trump’s former chief of staff and former Representative, Mark Meadows, surrendered in Georgia on Thursday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

HARRISON FLOYD SAID HE DIDN’T BODY SLAM THE AGENT

Earlier this year, Floyd was charged with attacking an FBI agent who was working on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s parallel probe into 2020 election interference by Trump and his allies, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. In the clip below, the WaPo article is described as a hit piece.

An affidavit says Floyd body-slammed an agent who arrived at his Rockville, Maryland, home to subpoena him to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.

‘WHO THE F*** DO YOU THINK YOU ARE,’ Floyd allegedly screamed, the affidavit says, describing that Floyd was standing “chest to chest” with the agent after knocking him backward with his body.

Mr. Floyd said he didn’t body slam the agent. According to Mr. Floyd, the agent tried to trip him.

THE RUBY FREEMAN AND SHAYE MOSS CASE

In Georgia, Floyd is accused – alongside Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a police chaplain, and Trevian Kutti, Kanye West’s former publicist – of pressuring poll worker Ruby Freeman into saying she committed election fraud.

Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, who gave testimony to the House select committee on January 6 while tearing up, were the subjects of an alleged conspiracy theory that Trump and his allies reported.

Freeman and Moss were accused of pulling phony mail-in ballots from suitcases while tabulating the count on Election Day at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. They were allegedly never investigated.

Here is the other version of the story:

Related