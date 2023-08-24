Ukraine Is Running Out of Soldiers

“I find it offensive that we have professional politicians on this stage that will make a pilgrimage to Kyiv to their pope Zelensky without doing the same thing for people in Maui or the south side of Chicago…,” ~ Vivek Ramaswamy said at the GOP debate on August 23, 2023.

Joe Biden leveled more sanctions on Russia that will do nothing to help our war effort. He sanctioned a Crimean childcare center, claiming Ukrainian children were sent there. Moscow said the children were sent there to protect them from shelling. He also sanctioned Crimean recreational and educational camps.

He’s sanctioning childcare and recreational facilities, and that won’t win the war.

ZELENSKY DESCRIBES A FAILED COUNTEROFFENSIVE

Zelensky basically responded to the failure of the counteroffensive, admitting, “It’s very difficult.”

It is a complete failure. He didn’t say exactly that, but we all know it is.

“We spoke with the prime minister today,” Zelensky said. If you don’t mind, I won’t say everything publicly, but we see that we are moving forward on several fronts. It is very difficult for us; there is very dense mining and thousands of mines are what Russia is leaving behind.

“The most important trend that the military reports to me every day is that we are moving forward, on and on. Yes, little by little, but the direction is right.”

They’re capturing small abandoned villages.

THERE IS PRESSURE TO MOBILIZE

Ukrainian President Zelensky also admitted the military is pressuring him to mobilize more forces. Some of this pressure could be coming from the neocons in the US. They are certainly telling them where to fight.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the US is frustrated that Ukraine allegedly doesn’t follow their advice [from afar].

According to the WSJ’s sources, the US believes that the amount of Western military aid sent to Ukraine is enough to breach Russian defenses, although the window of opportunity is closing.

“We built up this mountain of steel for the counteroffensive. We can’t do that again,” one former US official explained. “It doesn’t exist.”

Washington wants Gen. Valery Zaluzhny to concentrate Ukrainian forces near the southern city of Tokmak for a push towards the Azov Sea, the article claimed. It added that US officials disapprove of President Vladimir Zelensky’s focus on attempts to retake the city of Artyomovsk in the east, which Kiev calls Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian leader, who has invested symbolic significance in the settlement, reportedly argued that recapturing it would boost troop morale. US officials say it has no strategic value.

THEY’RE RUNNING OUT OF SOLDIERS

The media is starting to move toward admitting Ukraine is losing. The Telegraph is one.

The Telegraph UK is a Ukraine War and Zelensky cheerleader. Yet, they published an article titled, Ukraine’s Army Is Running Out of Men to Recruit.

The Telegraph began the article by saying the Russian militaries and Putin are in tatters. Then, they finally admit in their own way the invasion is a failure.

“Volunteers are no longer coming forward in numbers sufficient to keep the army at fighting strength. Those most willing to fight signed up years ago. The latest recruitment slogan is “It’s OK to be afraid, but there are still many attempting to dodge being drafted to fight on the front lines.”

Slapping at the soldiers is grossly unfair.

We should end the war and begin peace talks.

Col. Douglas Macgregor discusses the war in the clip below and why it began.

In the clip, the Colonel gives reasons why the US is in the war, and if he is correct about the one in this clip, the US is in worse trouble than one can imagine.

Watch:



