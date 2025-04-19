112 Pages of the Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto

Judicial Watch received 112 pages of documents of the “manifesto” of the March 27, 2023, shooter at The Covenant School in Tennessee, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who called herself Aiden.

The records detail the shooter’s violent thoughts, the targeting and planning of the shooting attack on the Covenant School, and transgender-related distress and distress over her autism. The records show that she considered an attack on a mall but did not pursue it due to the facility’s security measures.

From looking at the pages, one thing is very clear: this never should have been hidden. People should see these things and understand how disturbed individuals like Audrey are.

She was overwhelmed by her autism, yearned for a more innocent time when she was a happy child, and constantly talked about death and darkness. She kept putting together lists of things she wanted to do before “death day.” Everything was darkness, death, and misery. She wanted love. A part of her didn’t want to die, and she said Audrey wanted to die, then she became Aiden.. She noted Aiden wished to live.

Audrey lamented the people who were nice to her but didn’t truly want to be her friends.

In the end, she decided she had to kill to be remembered.

People should have a better understanding of what goes on in the minds of these killers. It gives a better understanding of mental illness and the evil that consumes people. She received therapy, but needed to be in a facility 24/7.

You can read it here: Judicial Watch upload.

Excerpts

She wrote pages and pages of things she wanted to do before her “death day”. Her autism and gayness tormented her. Death was her preoccupation, but on one page, she said Audrey wants to die, and now she’s Aiden. She also decided she needed a trans doctor. Why she murdered six innocent people, including three children, is in the next to the last screenshot. Audrey wanted to be remembered.

She wanted to be remembered, so she slaughtered people “in the most horrific way possible.” In the end, it seems that simple.

The day of the killings.

This is the last page. She appeared to have no empathy, just narcissism.

