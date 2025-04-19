“Chicago Man” Here Illegally Arrested for the 6th Time in 13 Months

A Venezuelan criminal here illegally, NOT a migrant, robbed a woman at gunpoint in Chicago three days after getting off electronic monitoring.The victim had to give him her scooter and her money.

This is his sixth arrest in a year.

He was protected in the sanctuary city of Chicago.

Fox 32 reported this as a crime by a Chicago man.

A 25-year-old Chicago man, Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez, was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in Streeterville Friday morning.

He faces one felony count of armed robbery and was arrested less than an hour after the incident in the 600 block of W. Hubbard Street.

Peraza Cortez is scheduled for a detention hearing on April 13, with no further details about the victim or incident released.

They detained him this time because he is a safety risk.

Instead of taking money, Cortez stole the woman’s iPhone, Lululemon bag, and electric scooter, according to a Chicago police report. They have a video of it.

Court records show Cortez has generated five other criminal cases in the past year. He’s currently awaiting trial on a charge of reckless conduct and possessing a replica firearm. Prosecutors said he was just taken off electronic monitoring on April 8 after the state dropped a narcotics case against him.

Prosecutors also dropped all of the other cases he has faced: two retail thefts and another narcotics charge.

If we can’t deport illegal alien criminals without convictions, most will stay because Democrats won’t convict them if possible.

