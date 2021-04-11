12 GOP state AGs to launch numerous suits to block Biden’s monarchy









The following is a partial summary from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republican attorneys general will launch numerous legal challenges against Biden to block his [totalitarian] agenda. Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah formed a coalition to block Biden’s agenda.

Republican states are suing the corrupt Biden-Obama administration on climate change, energy, immigration, and taxation. They have only just begun.

“We are sharpening the pencils and filling up the inkwells,” Louisiana Attorney General and former Republican Attorneys General Association Chairman Jeff Landry, who is leading two of the ongoing lawsuits against the Biden administration, told the Daily Caller News.

Congress is gridlocked and the states are the last line of defense for Constitutional rights.

“When you step in on day one and start issuing edicts and executive orders like King George, I and a lot of other conservative Republicans are going to start having problems,” AG Knudsen said in an interview.

“State attorneys general are coming into their own and realizing they can be an effective pushback against an overreaching executive,” he said.

In March, Knudsen led a coalition of 21 states to sue Biden over his executive orders,

In his first 11 weeks, Biden had signed 38 executive orders, many of them promise to transform our nation.

“Democrats are basically hell-bent on overreaching, overspending, over-regulating,” AG Landry said. “All things that have detrimental long-term effects on job creation, and overall stability for the country.”

And last week, West Virginia led a group of 13 states challenging the Treasury Department over an American Rescue Plan provision prohibiting states from cutting taxes after accepting coronavirus relief funds.

“The Biden administration has already gone much further than Barack Obama. The Obama administration would sometimes pause on various topics and really be very sensitive to the public relations appearance,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told the DCNF. “Biden is going a lot further across the board.”

“Frequently people talk about separation of powers between the three branches on the federal side: the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary,” he continued. “But there’s also a critical need to ensure that the states don’t get run over by the Feds.”

There will soon be a challenge to Biden’s recent spate of executive actions targeting gun violence in court.

Over the last four years, Democratic attorneys general led an unprecedented blitz against Trump’s policies, filing hundreds of lawsuits.

A large majority of the cases challenging the Trump administration accused the president of violating the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), The Washington Post reported. The 1946 law mandates that federal agencies provide sufficient reasoning for rules and regulations they put in place.

Republican attorneys general have now turned the tables, accusing Biden of violating the APA. The first lawsuit filed against Biden in March accused him of violating the APA when he declared there were “social costs” of continued greenhouse gas emissions in a January executive order.

“They didn’t like the Trump administration violating APA,” Landry told the DCNF. “But they were quick to violate the APA, as soon as Biden became president.”

As Dictator Biden passes more rules, executive orders, executive actions, guidance memos, and regulations, he will become more and more vulnerable.

We better hope they are very successful. Democrats were successful in 80% of the cases. Will it work in reverse? We are dealing with tyrants and a buffoon puppet as president. The puppet masters hide behind the curtain, protected by the false president in the Oval Office.

Related