Watch drug dealer murder an officer, then think about our government









As our countrymen trash the police and as our ‘president’ encourages drug dealers to pour in, and as he directly facilitates drug dealers in their trade by allowing open borders, you should see what drug dealers do. The video is horrible and could make you sick, so beware. We are posting it so people begin to rethink their hate, apathy, whatever they feel as this travesty against police and in favor of criminals engulfs our nation.

This is the moment a violent drug dealer jumped out of his truck and shot a father-of-three police officer dead during a routine traffic stop before dying in a hail of bullets after a 40-mile chase.

Sickening footage shows violent criminal Omar Felix Cueva, 39, stepping out of the driver’s side of his Chevrolet pick-up truck with an AR-15-style rifle before firing one shot at New Mexico officer Darrian Jarrott over the rear of the vehicle.

Jarrott, 28, fell to the ground, at which point Cueva walked over to him and shot him several more times, including once point-blank in the head. He then took off in his truck on a 40-mile police chase that saw him die in a hail of bullets.

Was Cuevo even a citizen?

Warning, it’s awful:

This is of the drug dealer meeting his fate:

Police reveal more details from the Feb. 4 pursuit and killings of both NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott and suspect Omar Felix Cueva. https://t.co/F553eMMcyc — CarlsbadCurrentArgus (@CCurrentArgus) April 10, 2021

