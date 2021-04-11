Watch drug dealer murder an officer, then think about our government

As our countrymen trash the police and as our ‘president’ encourages drug dealers to pour in, and as he directly facilitates drug dealers in their trade by allowing open borders, you should see what drug dealers do. The video is horrible and could make you sick, so beware. We are posting it so people begin to rethink their hate, apathy, whatever they feel as this travesty against police and in favor of criminals engulfs our nation.
This is the moment a violent drug dealer jumped out of his truck and shot a father-of-three police officer dead during a routine traffic stop before dying in a hail of bullets after a 40-mile chase.
Sickening footage shows violent criminal Omar Felix Cueva, 39, stepping out of the driver’s side of his Chevrolet pick-up truck with an AR-15-style rifle before firing one shot at New Mexico officer Darrian Jarrott over the rear of the vehicle.
Jarrott, 28, fell to the ground, at which point Cueva walked over to him and shot him several more times, including once point-blank in the head. He then took off in his truck on a 40-mile police chase that saw him die in a hail of bullets.
Was Cuevo even a citizen?
Warning, it’s awful:
This is of the drug dealer meeting his fate:
Police reveal more details from the Feb. 4 pursuit and killings of both NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott and suspect Omar Felix Cueva. https://t.co/F553eMMcyc
Big doings regarding this case and the cartel cutthroat may have been ordered to take out this officer who was onto something major with the CCP and cartels.
List of Cueva’s Cali convictions:
06/1994 Vandalism
06/2000 Possession of a controlled substance
09/2001 Possession of controlled substance
10/2002 Importation of a controlled substance (noted as cross-border trafficking)
4/2004 Importation of cocaine (Columbian product)
8/2006 Fictitious check, false check, burglary
3/2007 Probation violation
This is why we used to have two police officers in a car. We don’t need fewer police we need more. What we really need is a justice system with hanging judges and a automatic death sentence for cop killers. When I say automatic, no appeal with evidence like this and the execution within 24 hours. I’m thankful, that the shooter wasn’t given the luxury of a trial as he committed death by cops. We should treat drug dealers like bank robbers in the Wild West, just put their face on a Poster saying Dead or Alive and wait for someone to drag the body into town with a bullet in the back. My Great Uncle was old enough to remember the end of the Wild West and in the 1960’s considered it a more civilized time. I remember him saying that all cop killers should have a Bonnie and Clyde death.
But then, if we made all drugs legal under minimal medical supervision, we wouldn’t have this problem. But then that might cut in the Medical Industrial Complex’s profits, though you would there would be plenty of money in addiction treatment. The problem with the War on Drugs is there is just too much Government money in it for too many people which makes it too profitable for dealers not to kill to keep the money flowing. Today, most of Society’s problems are because of too much Government. The amount of money in the drug trade is just one example.