NYC Ex-con Arrested for Making Anti-Asian Threats Walks Within a Few Hours









An ex-con arrested for allegedly spewing anti-Asian threats at an undercover NYPD cop was back on the street Saturday, outraging critics who panned the Big Apple’s catch and release policies.

Juvian Rodriguez, 35, was sprung within a few hours, following his Manhattan Criminal Court arraignment on a misdemeanor harassment charge that alleges he targeted the undercover Asian cop based on race.

Because of Andrew Cuomo’s state bail reform law, attacks that cause no injury are exempt from bail in New York — even if the victims were targeted for their race, gender, religion, disability or sexual orientation. Previously, setting bail would have been left to the discretion of the judge.

Unaware he was dealing with one of New York’s Finest, Rodriguez allegedly sneered, “Go back to China before you end up in a graveyard!” He also allegedly continued, “I’m gonna slap the holy piss out of you and stab you in the face.”

Rodriguez faces up to a year in jail on that top harassment charge, plus a misdemeanor drug charge for a crack pipe allegedly recovered from his fanny pack.

An NYPD spokeswoman said Rodriguez had 24 prior arrests — ranging from criminal trespassing to grand larceny, forgery, criminal possession of the stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon — before Friday’s bust.

Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective who is now an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice said, “The plain-clothes officers are out there doing their jobs to get the criminal element off the streets. But we hit this roadblock as usual, where we arrest them, charge them, and then in this case — despite a lengthy rap sheet — the suspect is free to roam.” Alcazar called it a “revolving door justice system”.

As if to further prove the former detective’s point, Rodriquez’s last words to the undercover — before the cuffs went on — allegedly were, “I don’t give a f– if I go to jail.”

And people want to know why these kinds of incidents continue in Cuomo and de Blasio’s New York? Because even dangerous perps arrested 24 times don’t get, or stay locked up!

Given certain recent, questionable narratives, it may be important to note, as of now, there are no indications Juvian is, or ever has been a member of any white supremacists organizations.

