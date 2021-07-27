13 new police accountability laws in WA put people in grave danger

















Democrats are destroying policing in the United States. The Biden administration wants to nationalize the police, and reimagine them, make them more accountable. The viewpoint has filtered down to some blue states.

Washington State is ‘reimagining policing, just as DC envisions.

Politicians in Washington State have passed 13 new police accountability laws. They are dismantling and rebuilding the police in a way that will greatly endanger citizens.

For example, police will stop responding to certain calls or those who do, will respond very differently. The use of force, which is now defined as physical touching, is only allowed in cases presenting imminent danger, probable cause to make an arrest, or someone escaping detention.

Say you have someone running around a neighborhood naked, officers can’t do anything to get the person under control for involuntary commitment. They won’t be able to help with these types of cases.

People don’t understand how dangerous these ill-thought-out laws are. They can’t even use bean bag guns, which are far less lethal than using a handgun.

Watch:

13 new “police accountability” laws are now in effect in Washington. People don’t yet realize the danger this poses. I stopped by @foxandfriends to discuss with @RCamposDuffy, @willcain and Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/M65uy9SYfu — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 25, 2021

Jason Rantz discussed it on his radio show with Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney who says that could be problematic in some real cases.

Lethal Force

In the case of lethal force, again, defined as physical touching, the law eliminates many of the cases in which they help, the Sheriff said.

“We’re trying to work through all of … these new laws, this new legislation,” he said. “The problem — and I heard a discussion earlier about it — is when we are helping either aid units, medical workers, designated crisis responders with people that are in a mental health crisis. We never want to use force in those situations.”

Sometimes it does take a bit to get the person the help they need, or that the mental health professional feels they need, Fortney explained.

“We are probably going to start walking away from those calls a whole lot more often than we would have in the past,” he said. “And I just don’t think that that’s good for anybody in society and our community. It’s not a right or left issue. It’s not on one side or the other. It’s just what’s good for the community.”

They will show up but there isn’t much they can do.

Some police chiefs and sheriffs say, ‘All we’ve done is create liability. Why are we even going to go?’”

Car Chases

The other new law concerning police tactics (HB 1054) effectively bans car chases, as Jason explained. Fortney is upset by that change and says there’s nothing they can do about it.

“It sounds OK on paper when it says you can only chase a car for a violent offense,” Fortney said, adding that the definition by state law books is “very limited.”

For a police chase, he says officers now have to have probable cause that a violent offense or crime has been committed, or “reasonable suspicion for DUI.”

“There’s going to be times when, … especially in the middle of the night when these crimes occur and they’re in progress, there’s less traffic on the road. It happens. You’d be surprised how often it happens. Where, say, there’s a robbery of a convenience store or a home invasion robbery or something where you can find the car leaving the scene, we’re not going to be able to do anything about it anymore,” Fortney said.

He believes it will put the community in danger.

Police lobbied against these laws and the legislators knew what they were getting themselves into.

“These legislators knew what they were getting into when they passed this stuff,” he said. “We told them what was going to happen. They said, ‘we hear you, we understand, and we’re passing this stuff anyway,’ so they knew what they were getting into.”

The laws contradict each other and they can’t figure out what they mean, he said.

