13,420 Russians Crossed Illegally in 2021 But As Long As It’s Not Ukraine’s Border

By
M Dowling
-
0

The current data suggests we’ve had 13,420 Russians cross our border illegally in 2021. That’s okay, as long as it’s NOT UKRAINE’S BORDER.

Nearly 5,000 Turks total entered. Despite its NATO membership, Turkey is a state sponsor of Islamic terrorism.

Also, over 23,000 Chinese [communists?], 5,100 Romanians, and a mass migration of others from around the world who don’t share a border or even a continent with us.

People have to understand that many of these infiltrators don’t come to blow us up. They come to alter our culture, politics, and way of life in general.

In one week, there were over 42,000 apprehensions.

The fentanyl deaths are horrendous. These deaths are on Democrats.

Single fighting age males pouring in.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply