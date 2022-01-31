13,420 Russians Crossed Illegally in 2021 But As Long As It’s Not Ukraine’s Border

The current data suggests we’ve had 13,420 Russians cross our border illegally in 2021. That’s okay, as long as it’s NOT UKRAINE’S BORDER.

Nearly 5,000 Turks total entered. Despite its NATO membership, Turkey is a state sponsor of Islamic terrorism.

Also, over 23,000 Chinese [communists?], 5,100 Romanians, and a mass migration of others from around the world who don’t share a border or even a continent with us.

People have to understand that many of these infiltrators don’t come to blow us up. They come to alter our culture, politics, and way of life in general.

In one week, there were over 42,000 apprehensions.

Exclusive border numbers: During the week of Jan. 15-21, @CBP made 42,865 apprehensions (including Northern border). There were at least 14,046 gotaways (known and recorded). Top three hotspots: RGV sector (TX), Del Rio (TX) sector & Yuma (AZ) sector. @newsmax — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) January 31, 2022

The fentanyl deaths are horrendous. These deaths are on Democrats.

Borfer Patrol agents also confronted Chief Ortiz about the record number of fentanyl deaths in the U.S. BP Agent: “How many [fentanyl seizures] are we missing because we’re focusing on these families?” Chief Ortiz: “I don’t know.” BP agent: “That’s the problem!”@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2022

Single fighting age males pouring in.

JUST IN: @CBP statement on ICE release of single adults, “@DHSgov continues to expel migrants under @CDCgov Title 42 authority. Those who cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain are placed in expedited or full removal proceedings…” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/iJ3BIAj16t — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 28, 2022

