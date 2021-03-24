14 states sue Biden Admin over canceling public lands & waters drilling









Fourteen states, including Missouri, led by Republican attorneys general, sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over its decision to pause the issuance of new leases on public lands and waters for oil and gas drilling.

This lawsuit is a great move. The GOP does not have the resources to take all these cases to court the way the Left does.

A coalition of 13 states filed one lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana, while Wyoming filed its own lawsuit in federal court in that state.

In addition to Missouri, the states joining Louisiana’s lawsuit included Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Biden, a far-left Democrat, in January signed an executive order putting on hold new leasing on federal lands pending a policy review.

The U.S. Interior Department, which oversees the federal oil and gas program, is set to launch a review of the federal oil and gas leasing program on Thursday, a key step that will determine whether the administration will permanently halt new leases.

Why does the government own so much land in the first place? They are not supposed to constitutionally. In some states, they own more than half the land.

