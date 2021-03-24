Dr. Fauci and CCP counterpart are indistinguishable on lockdowns, Vax









Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading bureaucrat on infectious diseases is indistinguishable from his Chinese Communist Party counterpart. They are one when it comes to lockdowns and vaccinations.

Dr. Fauci doesn’t want to open too soon, but only minimally considers the loss of life and livelihood because everything is shut down.

Listen to both speak, and you can’t tell them apart. However, when Dr. Rand Paul attempted to get him to respond truthfully as to the science behind his decisions on vaccination and masking, he was at odds. There is no science behind much of what the ever-changeable Dr. Fauci says.

Fauci also does not have an ounce of concern as to China’s role in spreading this disease throughout the world.

The conference below took place in early March and comes via Kyle Becker.

The fiery discussion with Dr. Paul trying to get Dr. Fauci to explain the science behind his mandates can be watched below.

Senator Paul should just consider Fauci as a CCP comrade, and no friend of his.

