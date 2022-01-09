NY Mayor Hired His Brother to Protect Against White Supremacists

The New York city clown show begins with Bill de Blasio 2.0. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is going back on everything he suggested or promised, but anyone who knows his history knows it was inevitable.

PROTECTING AGAINST NON-EXISTENT WHITE SUPREMACISTS

Mayor Eric Adams, the Black Bill de Blasio, defended appointing his brother as deputy NYPD commissioner, saying he will protect New York City against white supremacists. The fact is there are no white supremacists in New York City. The overwhelming perpetrators of crime are Black people, followed by Hispanic cartel types and people who sneaked in across the border. That’s not racism – it’s just the truth.

That sounds like a no-show job for $144,000 a year.

“Let me be clear on this: My brother is qualified for the position. Number one, he will be in charge of my security, which is extremely important to me at a time when we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes,” the Big Apple’s second black mayor said on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper when pressed about nepotism and ethics concerns over the appointment.

“I have to take my security in a very serious way.”

Hate crimes are mostly committed by young Black men.

NON-CITIZENS VOTING

Adams is also preparing to allow 800,000-1,000,000 non-citizens to vote in all municipal elections. Foreigners will decide our NYC elections. This is the largest city in the nation and it’s sending the message that CITIZENSHIP MEANS NOTHING.

Adams said it’s the “best choice.”

I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a statement Saturday.

“While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process,” the Democrat continued.

He said New Yorkers have to become “radically practical.”

“We have to be radically practical, radically practical. We need to deal with those kitchen-table issues that are important to everyday Americans and New Yorkers,” Mr. Adams told CNN on Sunday. “I strongly feel that. We can’t allow social media to dictate what happens. I say it all the time. It’s people on Social Security we need to be focusing on.”

Non-Citizens will vote for social security for themselves — that’s a million more people.

VACCINATIONS FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN

Adams is looking to force vaccinations on school children. He’s going to placate the nutsy teacher’s union. Adams is weighing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students to go to school in the fall, Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday.

Children don’t need the vaccine and there are adverse effects.

It will force more children out of school, and a lot of minority children.

