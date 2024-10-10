14K Hotel Rooms for NYC Illegals; Citizens Struggle For Shelter

While Americans are left homeless by hurricanes, New York City is planning to spend $5.76 billion on illegal foreigners. Much of it comes from federal funds. They are seeking 14,000 hotel rooms for them.

The bill for housing New York City’s migrants has soared to $2.3 billion. City Hall warned that 14,000 hotel rooms will be needed until at least the end of next year, when the total cost of providing for the new arrivals will reach a staggering $5.76 billion.

More than 200,000 migrants have arrived in the city since the start of 2022, many bussed north by GOP governors determined to make Democrat cities share the burden of the crisis on the southern border.

More than 150 hotels are still being used to house the influx at an average cost of $352 a room per night.

Mayor Eric Adams plans to close shelters and put them in nice hotels at $352 a room.

Can you imagine what the 10, 20, 30 million who came in under Biden-Harris cost us? They are even putting them on Social Security, and they are putting many on parole, which allows them to get residency and eventual citizenship (in five years).

Here are some of the bills that NYC passed just for New York City illegal aliens:

NY State Senate Bill 2023-S1631

This bill would allow New York City to expand eligibility for the CityFHEPS rental assistance program to include individuals and families regardless of immigration status.

Migrant Relocation Assistance Program (MRAP)

This program provides landlords with the opportunity to provide safe housing for families who are establishing themselves in the community.

Councilmember Shahana Hanif’s legislation

This legislation would ban city agencies from imposing shelter limits on homeless New Yorkers.

New York City’s pre-paid debit card program

This program provides migrants with $350 per week. City officials say the program is saving the city money. They project a savings of $4 million on migrant costs by the end of 2024. That’s not satire.

The city has been forced to find beds for migrants in hotels, tent dormitories, and office buildings. As of May 31, 2024, 54,000 people, including 49,460 asylum seekers, were in hotels paid for by the city.

There are many more, and they don’t do it for citizens and veterans.