Hurricane Milton Rips the Roof Off Tropicana Field

The 10th update by Gov. De Santis follows the first video of the Tropicana roof.

The Category 3 Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That is when the roof of the Tropicana Field ripped off. The Tampa Bay Rays play there. According to the Florida National Guard, the guardsmen inside Tropicana Field were moved to Ocala Wednesday before Hurricane Milton made landfall.

A Tampa Bay Rays spokesperson told ABC News, “No first responders were being staged at Tropicana Field and the essential personnel that were there are all accounted for and safe. Teams will be assessing the situation more when it is safe to do so.”

Gov. De Santis’s 10th Update:

Governor DeSantis Provides Update #10 Following Hurricane Milton https://t.co/W4M83Tskb6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 10, 2024

More on Tropicana Field:

One of my security agents inside @tropicanafield pic.twitter.com/eFyHOvPZQm — Ryan Stryker (@Stryker175) October 10, 2024

Here’s some drone video we shot giving you a look at the extensive damage to the roof and the inside of Tropicana Field, the home of @RaysBaseball. pic.twitter.com/WLL1uD8PHh — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 10, 2024