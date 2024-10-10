Hurricane Milton Rips the Roof Off Tropicana Field

The 10th update by Gov. De Santis follows the first video of the Tropicana roof.

The Category 3 Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That is when the roof of the Tropicana Field ripped off. The Tampa Bay Rays play there. According to the Florida National Guard, the guardsmen inside Tropicana Field were moved to Ocala Wednesday before Hurricane Milton made landfall.

A Tampa Bay Rays spokesperson told ABC News, “No first responders were being staged at Tropicana Field and the essential personnel that were there are all accounted for and safe. Teams will be assessing the situation more when it is safe to do so.”

Gov. De Santis’s 10th Update:

More on Tropicana Field:


