15-Year-Old Boy Is Dead Because We Have Open Borders

Five illegal aliens, three of whom are MS-13, murdered a 15-year-old boy in February. Limber Lopez Funez, 15, was found dead in the area of Gambrill State Park on April 24; now, five people have been charged with his murder.

Family members of Lopez reported him missing on February 25; a search commenced the same day. The next day, detectives found signs of a severe assault near Orchard Way.

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, a 21-year-old illegal alien; Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, a 23-year-old illegal alien; Ismael Lopez Lopez, a 29-year-old illegal alien; Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, a 27-year-old illegal alien; and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, a 20-year-old illegal alien, were arrested and charged this week with murdering 15-year-old Limber Lopez Funez and dumping his body in Gambrill State Park.

This took place in Maryland. What do you think about turning Maryland into El Salvador?

Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele has been cracking down on violent street gangs. Ironically, the Biden administration, international media, and NGOs harshly criticize the small nation for depriving the gangsters of their rights and warn of creeping authoritarianism. At the same time, Biden is turning the US into an open-borders totalitarian nation. What gall. The administration’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.

15 year old boy dead because Joe Biden won’t close the border… pic.twitter.com/Cf6DlZuEk4 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 1, 2023

Related