150,000 Foreigners Racing to the US Border

We have 150,000 people rushing to the US border from Mexico.

They are telling interviewers they love Kamala Harris.

Nearly all of the illegal migrants have an opinion about who should be America’s next president.”’Donald Trump, no,” one Venezuelan man said, shaking his head and dragging his thumb across his throat in a slicing motion.

He is one of thousands of migrants – from all over the world – joining a new rush traveling north from southern Mexico toward the U.S. border less than two weeks before the presidential election.

Todd Bensman of The Center for Immigration Studies went to Tapachula in southwest Mexico near the border with Guatemala to investigate why they were on the move – again.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, massive caravans – some reportedly as large as 6,000-strong – became a common feature of the immigration crisis.

The mass migration became such a humanitarian and public relations disaster for the Biden-Harris Administration that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was dispatched to meet with Mexico’s president in December 2023 to demand that he impose stricter immigration controls.

They are coming because they are afraid Donald Trump will win the election and we will have borders again.

They are praying Trump doesn’t win.